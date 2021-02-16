Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

U-20 AFCON: Ghana's Kwasi Brobbey appointed assistant referee for Cameroon's clash with Uganda

Ghanaian official Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong will be one of the assistant referees for the Cameroon clash with Uganda at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



He has been appointed as assistant referee II for the Group A encounter and will work with Souleiman Ahmed Djama Jama from Djibouti (Centre referee), Frank John Komba from Tanzania (Assistant referee I), and Akhona Zennith Makalima from South Africa (Fourth Official).



Wajdi Aouadi from Tunisia will serve as the match commissioner.



Other Officials for the game include:



Mamadou Haidara - Referee Assessor - Mali



Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga - General Coordinator - Rwanda



Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi - Technical Study Group - Uganda



Dina Mohsen Medhat Hassan Radwan - Marketing Officer - Egypt



Lassana Camara - Media Officer - Mauritania



Ahmed Zakaria - Enaam Mohamed Saber - Security Officer - Egypt



Cyrille Serges Dah - Doping Control - Côte D'Ivoire



Ernest Ntadissi Koussangata - Assistant General Coordinator – Congo



The game is scheduled for 4 pm kick-off at the Office du Complexe Olympique de Nouakchott.