Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

U-20 AFCON: Ghana coach Karim Zito charges players to write their names in history by winning the tournament

Ghana U-20 coach, Karim Zito

Ghana U-20 coach Karim Zito says this is an opportunity for his players to write their names in history when they face Uganda in the finals of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Saturday.



The Black Satellites are chasing a fourth U-20 title after reaching the finals of the competition currently ongoing in Mauritania.



Having already won the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations, Zito insists winning the trophy is enough motivation for his players.



“They have an opportunity to make a name for themselves. They have an opportunity to write their names in Ghana’s history books. That should be their driving force when we go into the final,” said Karim Zito.



The former Dreams FC gaffer praised the attitude of his players after reacting to their third-place finish in the group stages by reaching the final.



“We finished off third in our group but that did not affect us. We have gone on to show good performances from the quarters to the semi-finals and that is because we had to change our attitude and approach games differently,” he said.



“We have a very strong mentality when playing and for us, this is a tournament and not a league. The most important thing is to win but for us we are trying as much as possible to add beauty to goal scoring. We want to have that mentality to win games and that has been the secret for the last two matches,” the coach added.



Ghana plays debutants Uganda for the ultimate on Saturday.