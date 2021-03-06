Sports News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

U-20 AFCON Final: Coach Karim Zito names best players for Ghana vs Uganda

The Black Satellites plays Uganda tonight

Ghana’s U-20 coach, Karim Zito has named a strong squad for tonight’s game Uganda in the final of the U-20 African Cup of Nations Championship.



The match will come of at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott at 20:00 GMT.



The Black Satellites have had a tough journey in their campaign to the final after coming 3rd in the Group stages following their 2-1 loss to Gambia.



The team however managed a win over tournament favourties Cameroon in the quarterfinal stages.



A lone strike from Percious Boah sealed Ghana’s place in the final ahead of Gambia in their 2nd meeting in the competition in the Semis.



As Ghana seeks to win their 4th U-20 AFCON trophy, Coach Karim Zito has named his best players to face the Ugandan side who had a jolly ride into the final defeating Tunisia 4-1.



Ghana will be playing a 4:3:3 formation with star man Percious Boah leading attack with Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad in post and Daniel Afriyie Barnie as captain.



See the line up below;



GHANA U'20 [4:3:3]



21 Danlad Ibrahim (Gk)



2 Philemon Baffour



5 Frank Kwabena Assinki



26 Uzair Alhassan



23 Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye



6 Emmanuel Essiam



13 Patrick Mensah



22 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku



9 Percious Boah



10 Daniel Afriyie Barnieh [C]



11 Mohammed Sulemana





SUBS



William Emmanuel Ensu (1), Benjamin Aloma (3), Mathew Anim Cudjoe(7). Tvan Anokye Monsah (14), David Kudjo(12) Samuel Koshie Agbenyega (19) Frank Boateng (24), Emmanuel Agyemang Duah (25), James Ampofo(30), Ofori McCarthy (16), Joselpho Bames (27), Nathaniel Adjel.