Sports News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

U-20 AFCON: Charles Taylor predicts tough game for Ghana against Cameroon

Ghana Football legend, Charles Taylor, says he is anticipating a tough clash between Ghana and Cameroon in the quarterfinals of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations ongoing in Mauritania.

The Black Satellites progressed out of Group C to set up the clash with the Group A winners as Cameroon accumulated nine points from their three games.

Ghana on the other hand qualified as the third-best team in the group after losing to Gambia in their final group game.

Charles Taylor criticized the Black Satellites disappointing performance against Gambia and is anticipating a tougher test against Cameroon.

“The Cameroonian team is very good team. Ghana- Cameroon is like any Ghana- Nigeria game. I will advise our players to be disciplined on the pitch in that game”, Taylor told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

