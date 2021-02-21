You are here: HomeSports2021 02 21Article 1185547

Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanafa.org

U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites resume training ahead of Gambia tie

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Black Satellites of Ghana The Black Satellites of Ghana

The Black Satellites return to the training on Sunday as they prepare for Monday’s final Group C match against The Gambia.

Coach Karim Zito is expected to supervise a double training session (Morning and Evening) on Sunday.

Ahead of Monday’s game which the head coach has described as a must-win, all players will take part in the session with the exception of Sampson Agyepong who suffered an injury in the last game against Morocco.

The team held a recovery session at the beach on Saturday afternoon where the Coaches also did a quick analysis of the last game.

A win for the Black Satellites will ensure a top spot for Ghana in Group C and qualification to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Second-placed Morocco will face Tanzania in the other Group A clash.

Coach Karim Zito is expected to attend the pre-match press conference Sunday morning with one of the players of the team.

Join our Newsletter