Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites lose by 2-1 to Gambia in final group game

The Black Satellites have qualified despite the defeat

The Black Satellites of Ghana have sailed through to the quarter-final stage of the 2021 Total CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament despite losing 2-1 to Gambia in the final group game.



The West African giants today locked horns with their counterpart from Gambia in the last Group C game of the tournament ongoing in Mauritania.



Although Ghana took the lead after 9 minutes of play through a thunderbolt strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, goals from Kejally Drammeh and Lamarana Jallow in the 15th and 35th minutes meant that Gambia turned things around before the break.



The Satellites returned from the break to push but their efforts, unfortunately, were not enough, leaving them to lose 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Fortunately for the team, they are able to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament with four points from the three matches in Group C.