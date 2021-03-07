Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites duo named in Best XI of the Tournament

AFCON Best XI

Black Satellites midfielder Abdul Fatawu Ishahaku and goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim have been rewarded with a place in the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations (Afcon) Best XI.



The duo deservedly earned their spots in the coveted line-up for their good showing at the tournament.



Abdul Fatawu completed the tournament with two goals and also picked up the Best player award.



The 16-year-old Steadfast FC youngster was an absolute joy to watch throughout the competition.



Danlad Ibrahim was preferred in goal following his swashbuckling performances in the tournament.



The Asante Kotoko shot-stopper was adjudged the best goalkeeper of the competition after keeping four clean sheets and conceding just three goals.