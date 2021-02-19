Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites defender Agyemang Duah pledges victory over Morocco

Black Satellites defender Agyemang Duah(R)

Ghana U-20 defender, Emmanuel Agyemang Duah is confident of victory in the second Group C game against Morocco at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Friday.



The Black Satellites began the competition on a bright note after defeating Tanzania 4-0 on Tuesday.



They come up against North African Zonal Champions in what is expected to be the biggest game at the competition in Mauritania.



Defender Agyemang Duah has assured Ghanaian of victory on Friday night.



“We are really prepared and we know they are good tactically but we can assure you of good football tomorrow. We can also assure all Ghanaians that we will be victorious tomorrow," he said in a prematch interview.



The Black Satellites who are chasing a fourth AFCON U-20 success sit top of Group C followed closely by the Moroccans.



Ghana's final group game will be against the Gambia on Monday.