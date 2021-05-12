You are here: HomeSports2021 05 12Article 1259239

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

U-13 Juvenile League: Boca Juniors grabs 2-0 win over Real Powers

Boca Juniors FC defeated Real Power FC over the weekend play videoBoca Juniors FC defeated Real Power FC over the weekend

Boca Juniors FC defeated Real Power FC by 2-0 in their first game of the season in the new under-13 Juvenile Football League on Sunday at the Indafa Park in Accra-West District Football.

The two sides played an entertaining game but failed to score any goal in the first half despite having a couple of chances in the game.

However after recess, youngster, Kelvin Dosu broke the deadlock with a powerful strike outside the penalty box after his sides 20-yard free-kick was cut out.

Real Powers tried to restore parity but they were unsuccessful in attack.

But five minutes after scoring, Kelvin Dosu doubled the lead for Boca Juniors with a shot into the top corner of the post.

The player was subsequently awarded man of the match for his efforts in the game.

The under-13 Juvenile Football League lasted 30 minutes for each half and featured 11 players on both sides on the standard dusty pitch at Indafa.

Watch highlights of the game below

