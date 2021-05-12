U-13 Juvenile League: Boca Juniors grabs 2-0 win over Real Powers

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Boca Juniors FC defeated Real Power FC by 2-0 in their first game of the season in the new under-13 Juvenile Football League on Sunday at the Indafa Park in Accra-West District Football.



The two sides played an entertaining game but failed to score any goal in the first half despite having a couple of chances in the game.



However after recess, youngster, Kelvin Dosu broke the deadlock with a powerful strike outside the penalty box after his sides 20-yard free-kick was cut out.



Real Powers tried to restore parity but they were unsuccessful in attack.



But five minutes after scoring, Kelvin Dosu doubled the lead for Boca Juniors with a shot into the top corner of the post.



The player was subsequently awarded man of the match for his efforts in the game.



The under-13 Juvenile Football League lasted 30 minutes for each half and featured 11 players on both sides on the standard dusty pitch at Indafa.



Watch highlights of the game below



