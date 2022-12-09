Twum Boafo slams 'arrogant,condescending' Otto Addo over Ghana's exit from 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress, Kwadwo Twum Boafo has attributed Ghana’s unimpressive performance at the 2022 World Cup to coach Otto Addo’s decisions.



Twum Boafo opines that Otto Addo’s decision to leave out players like Joseph Paintsil and Jeffery Schlupp affected the team negatively in Qatar.



He believes the duo could have been the game-changers for the Black Stars in the World Cup.



Aside the call-up, Twum Boafo was unhappy with Otto Addo’s in-game decision, particularly his preference for Baba Rahman over Gideon Mensah.



Speaking as a panelist on observed that the Reading defender was Ghana’s Achilles’ heel as five of the seven goals the Black Stars conceded came through his side.



The former CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority was also not happy with what he views to be a ‘condescending and arrogant posture by Otto Addo.



“What happened was because we had a coach who didn’t know how to manage egos at the national level. He didn’t have experience and didn’t know what he was doing. Even worse was that he was very arrogant and condescending.



“He couldn’t manage the egos of the players and put them at the right places where we needed them. He didn’t select and choose the best players in my opinion. There is no way anyone can convince me any coach worth his salt will pick Baba Rahman ahead of Jeffery Schlupp and pick Issahaku over Joseph Paintsil.



“We conceded seven goals, five of them came directly from the ineptitude of Baba Rahman so you can't tell we had good coaching at the tournament. We had a player like Kamal Sowah, how come he never played a minute,” he said.



The Black Stars exited the tournament, bottom of Group H with just three points from a possible nine.



In the final game against Uruguay where a draw would have been enough to send Ghana through, the Black Stars lost 2-0 to Luis Suarez and his cohorts.



Following Ghana’s exit, Otto Addo has left his post.



