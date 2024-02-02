Two times Chris Hughton was abused at 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Immediate past Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton endured a difficult time in Ivory Coast with both on-field and off-field issues plaguing his first and what has now become his last major tournament with Black Stars.



While Hughton had to deal with the poor performance of the team, he also had to grapple with over-zealous fans and journalist who did not hide their disappointments in him.



On two occasions, Chris Hughton experienced unfortunate episodes in Ivory Coasts that threatened his life and mental well-being.



Attempted assault by irate bodyguard



An angry supporter attempted to assault Chris Hughton after Ghana’s defeat at the Africa Cup of Nations and was taken away by police in the aftermath of Ghana’s performance against Cape Verde.



“The fan approached the coach to express his disappointment at the outcome of the game and told the coach to improve or leave the job,” said the Ghana team media liaison Henry Asante. “It was a verbal confrontation. There was no physical contact. Later he was taken away by the security.”



It later emerged that the man involved is an associate of the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku.



Verbal assault by journalist



Following Ghana’s exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which came via the 2-2 draw against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024, a reporter with Angel Broadcasting Network lost his cool and hurled some harsh words at Chris Hughton.



Kofi Owusu Jerry vented his anger with some unfortunate words about Chris Hughton.



He shouted, “You are not a good coach. Stupid man. Foolish coach like you”.



Upon sober reflection, Kofi Owusu Jerry has realized that he went overboard and issued an apology to Chris Hughton, Ghanaians and his employers for what he views to be an unfortunate incident.





“After the game against Mozambique, I was captured on camera using some unpleasant words on Chris Hughton. I have realized that I erred so I want to use this platform to apologise to him and Ghanaians for the video. I want to apologize to my employers and everyone who saw that video. I was overwhelmed with emotions.”



What next for Chris Hughton



Chris Hughton has returned to the United Kingdom after he was fired by the Ghana Football Association on January 24, 2024.



Chris Hughton took charge of 12 games in his almost one-year duration as Ghana coach, winning four games, drawing four and losing four.