Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Two referees banned from officiating for the rest of the league season

GFA Match Review Panel has banned two referees

The GFA Match Review Panel has announced three decisions on complaints received from Clubs in the ongoing league competitions.



Below are the decisions:



BECHEM UNITED VS. ELEVEN WONDERS (MATCHDAY 11)



Eleven Wonders complained that in the 2nd and 76th minute of the match, the referee ignored a ball that hit the hand of Bechem United player other fouls committed by an Eleven Wonders player.



Also, they complained about decisions taken by Referee Eric Owusu Prempeh in the 82nd and 83rd minutes in favour of Bechem United.



After watching the match video, the Panel observed that there was no handball incident. The ball hit the hand when the hand was on the body of the player.



On other incidents, the Panel found that the referee did his best under those circumstances.



DECISION



Consequently, the Match Review Panel decided to grant the Referee the benefit of the doubt under the circumstances and encouraged to live above reproach.



WASSAMAN VS STAR MADRID



Wassaman FC complained about Referee Isaac Bassaw and Assistant Referee One AF. Zakari’s decision to disallow a goal they scored which resulted in an abrupt end of the match.



Per the video watched the Committee found that the goal scored was supposed to be deemed a goal and credited to the Wassaman team.



The Committee also found that the performance of the referee and his assistant one contributed a great deal of negativity in the game which finally resulted in the abrupt end of the match.



DECISION



Consequently, the Match Review Panel, therefore, takes the following decisions:



Referee Isaac Bassaw and Assistant Referee are hereby banned from officiating for the rest of the league season.



WAMANAFO MIGHTY ROYALS VS NKORANZA WARRIORS



Wamanafo Mighty Royals accused the match officials in their Matchday 6 game against Nkoranza Warriors of bad officiating and intimidation by supporters of the home team. They claimed that the match officials awarded an unfair penalty against their team aside from very bad officiating.



After watching the video, the Panel did not see any bad officiating, or an unfair penalty awarded as claimed by the Wamanafo Mighty Royals.



The Committee found that there was no specific timeline of incident mentioned though the Wamanafo Mighty Royals mentioned an unfair penalty. It also found that No such incident happened.



The Panel has, therefore, asked Wamanafo Mighty Royals to provide specific timelines of incidents.