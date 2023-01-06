Two Premier League clubs interested in defender Gideon Mensah

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

According to reports, Gideon Mensah of Ghana is wanted by Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The two Premier League clubs are battling to sign the Auxerre left-back to help boost their defense.



After a productive loan with Girondins Bordeaux, Gideon Mensah agreed to a permanent transfer to Auxerre on 12 August 2022. The 24-year-old signed a three-year deal with the French Ligue 1 side.



If Leeds or Wolverhampton Wanderers agree to pay Mensah's 12-million-euro asking price, he could finally realize his ambition of playing in England.



Jesse Marsch, the manager of Leeds United at the moment, is keen to reunite with Mensah after their time together at Red Bull Salzburg.



Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is searching for a left-back backup for defender Hugo Bueno, who has been forced to adapt.



Mensah has been an important player for Auxerre this season, appearing in nine games in Ligue 1.



Gideon Mensah was a member of the Black Stars team that placed bottom in Group H at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.