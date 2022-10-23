Two Premier League clubs interested in Nico Williams

Sports News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Two Premier League clubs are interested in Bilbao attacker Nico Williams according to reports in Spain.



The attacker, who is Inaki's brother, has established himself in Valverde's starting lineup and is a dependable player for Luis Enrique. Athletic can already plainly envision the youngster moving to a big club when all of this was accomplished and with an eye toward the World Cup.



Bilbao will also want to cash in, and the Williams family's youngest member is currently the star.



Liverpool and Tottenham are two Premier League sides that have previously made moves to acquire the Spanish international attacker, but other Premier League teams are also interested in San Mames.



On 11 May 2020, Williams was promoted to the reserve team in the Segunda División B. He made his first team and La Liga debut on 28 April of the following year, coming on as a second-half substitute for Jon Morcillo in a 2–2 home draw against Real Valladolid