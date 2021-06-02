Two German clubs chase Ghanaian forward K.P Boateng - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has popped up on the radar of two German Bundesliga clubs according to reports.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that former club Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin are interested in the 34-year-old.



Boateng's contract with Serie B side AC Monza came to an end after an unsuccessful bid to help the club gain promotion to Serie A.



The ex-AC Milan and Barcelona attacker will now return to German to feature in the Bundesliga for at least a season.



The Ghanaian football star made 25 appearances for Monza last season, scoring five times and creating four assists.



Before making a second return to Italy, he spent a season at Frankfurt where he helped the club win the DFB Pokal.



He also spent time in Spain at Las Palmas and FC Barcelona.