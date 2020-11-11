You are here: HomeSports2020 11 11Article 1106269

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Twitter users celebrate Accra Hearts of Oak on its 109th Birthday

Today, November 11, 2020, marks 109 years since Accra Hearts of Oak was founded.

This makes the Continental Club Masters Ghana's oldest club.

Though the last ten years have been barren for the rainbow club, well wishes and fans of the club have resorted to their glory days in the early 2000s to celebrate their birthday.

The Phobians with their famous 64 Battalion conquered the entire African continent by winning the CAF Champions League, the Super Cup, and the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup by beating arch-rival Asante Kotoko on penalties.

"Happy Birthday to My Darling Club. Hearts Of Oak. 11-11-1911.Continental Club Masters. Phobia, Happy 109th," A Twitter user with the name Mr. Rex wrote.

Another user wrote,"Happy 109th anniversary to @HeartsOfOakGH ..... we can proudly boast of all these trophies.... others can also boast of the golden stool Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing."

See some of the tweets below as Ghanaians celebrate Accra Hearts of Oak on its 109th birthday:





















