Twinstars Boxing Promotions takes boxing to Weija, Kasoa and environs

Boxing News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twinstars Boxing Promotions, a newly-arrived boxing promotion firm is promising fireworks and flawless organization with their first show scheduled for March 30, 2024.



The fight night which will be held in Weija, Accra, will have eight thrilling bouts with a lightweight national bout between Samuel Quaye and a yet-to-be-announced opponent headlining the night.



The night will also see Aziz Seidu taking on Vandorf Okrah in a super bantamweight contest with Joseph Sackey battling it out with Daniel Otoo.



Speaking at a press conference in February, the General Manager of Twinstars, Ms Lexis Opoku Agyemang disclosed the ultimate goal of her outfit which is to help unearth boxing talents for the country.



She disclosed that her outfit has set out to ensure an even spread of boxing shows and talents beyond Bukom and Jamestown.



She made a clarion call on corporate entities to partner with her outfit in their bid to contribute to the growth of boxing in the country.



“The intention is to move box¬ing from the traditional areas like Bukom and ensure boxing lovers within Kasoa are given something to enjoy,” she said.



The Deputy Director of Communications of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr Michael Tetteh, (Golden Mike) welcomed their decision to ensure that boxing fans outside Bukom enjoy the sport.



“This is a huge achievement for us to have boxing at Weija. We have given Twinstars our full support and commitment to them,” he added.



The Chief Executive Officer for Twinstars, Ahmed Davis, urged boxing fans in the area to throng the venue in their numbers to make the event a success.