Sports News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Turkish side Kayserispor set to reveal extent of Joseph Attamah injury

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Larweh

Turkish side Kayserispor is set to reveal the injury sustained by Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Lawreh in the game against Konyaspor on December 22 at the Kadir Has Stadium.



The 26-year-old was ruled out of the game against Genclerbirligi on Sunday, December 27, 2020, due to the injury.



According to the club, he suffered a blow to his waist in the game and the pain still continues.



The Black Stars defender is currently undergoing treatment.



According to information from the club, he is expected to resume training in the coming days.



Joseph Attamah has made 11 appearances for Kayserispor in the ongoing Turkish Super League.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.