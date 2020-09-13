Sports News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Turkish side Kayserispor banned from using new signings Joseph Attamah and Yaw Ackah

Kayserispor were not issued licenses for their eight new signing

Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor will not be able to use new signings Yaw Ackah and Joseph Attamah for their opener on Sunday, 13 September 2020, due to a transfer ban, GHANASoccernet.com can report.



Kayserispor have been blocked by FIFA and the Turkish Football Federation from signing and using new players.



This was after the club failed to pay Dutch side Feyenoord €600,000 on time for the transfer of Bilal Balaclko?lu in 2018.



Due to this, Kayserispor were not issued licenses for their eight new signings including Aaron Lennon.



Kayserispor were informed late on Saturday and there was no way payment could be made 24 hours before the match.



Attamah joined Kayserispor on loan from champions Istanbul Ba?ak?ehir and Ackah was handed a three-year contract four weeks ago.



Kayserispor are scheduled to face Kasimpasa.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.