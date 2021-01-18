Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir join race to sign Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah

Istanbul Basaksehir have joined the race to sign Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah.



The 32-year-old has been clubless after leaving Inter Milan before the start of the season.



Asamoah has been linked to former side Udinese Calcio and Sampdoria.



However, Montreal Impact, FC Porto, and Hellas Verona have all expressed their interest in the versatile midfielder.



Reports in the Turkish media claim Basaksehir, coach Okan Buruk wants a left-footed and experienced player in his team and Asamoah has been identified as the best option.



Kwadwo Asamoah will be hoping to secure a move before the winter transfer window end.