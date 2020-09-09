Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Turkish side Adanaspor announces signing of Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor

Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor(left)

Turkish second-tier side Adanaspor A.S has announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor.



The former Inter Milan academy graduate joins the club on a year deal after leaving Austrian side Sturm Graz at the end of last season.



Donkor is expected to play a key role in the upcoming campaign, as Adanaspor eye promotion to the Turkish Super Lig.



The 25-year-old made 12 appearances for Sturm Graz last season.



He had joined the Austrians from Romanian outfit, CS U Croaiva, where he excelled helping them qualify for Europe.



But an injury-ravaged campaign saw him make fewer appearances in Austria, but his performances were enough to convince Adanaspor.



He previously played for Inter Milan, Bari and Cesena.

