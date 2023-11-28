Turkish outfit Karagumruk keen on signing Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk are keen on signing Ghana international Caleb Ekuban in the upcoming transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.



The 29-year-old Ghanaian forward has struggled for playing time at Italian Serie A outfit, Genoa and would consider a move away from the club.



Ekuban has managed just ten appearances so far this season for the Italian outfit and is yet to score for the club.



Karagumruk have been unimpressive in the Turkish top-flight campaign and are poised to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window, with Ekuban popping up on their radar.



Having had spells in Turkey, the club is undoubtedly confident the Ghanaian attacker can settle in well as they seek to maintain their status in the league.



The club are currently 13th on the league standings with 14 points after 12 games into the season.



The former Black Stars forward has had a difficult spell in Italy since departing Trabzonspor in August 2021.



His current contract with Genoa is expected to elapse in the summer of 2024.