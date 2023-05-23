Turkish giants Besiktas join race to sign Daniel Amartey

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Turkish giants Besiktas have joined the race to sign Ghanaian centre-back Daniel Amartey from Premier League side Leicester City.



The Black Eagles are said to have rolled off negotiations with the stalwart defender and are hopeful of beating other competitors to the Ghanaian international.



Reports have it that seven-time UEFA Champions League winners AC Milan have also shown strong interest in acquiring the signature of the versatile defender.



The former Inter Allies man had a commanding start with Leicester City but unfortunately lost his place to Belgian Wout Faes, making 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season for the Foxes.



His contract with the 2016 Premier League champions will end in June, and the chances of extending his stay at the King Power Stadium is unlikely.





