Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Turkish giants Besiktas enquire about Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Manchester United defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Turkish side Besiktas have an approach for Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the ongoing transfer window.

After being sidelined for the large of last season, Fosu-Mensah was a surprise inclusion in Manchester United's opening day 3-1 loss against Crystal Palace.

He is however part of several players linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer market.

According to reports in Turkey, Besiktas have enquired about the availability of the Dutch-born defender.

The Black Eagles turned their focus on the 22-year-old after their first-choice Naz?m Sangare signed for rivals Fenerbahçe.

Fosu-Mensah's contract at Manchester United is set to expire next year and the English giants are willing to listen to offers for him.

