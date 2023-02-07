Turkey earthquake: Yeni Malatyaspor goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup found dead in wreckage

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Yeni Malatyaspor goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has been found lifeless in the wreckage following the earthquake in Turkey.



Ahmet Eyup was declared missing after the first earthquake on February 6, 2023.



According to Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the search and rescue team found Ahmet Eyup dead on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.



"The lifeless body of Yeni Malatyaspor goalkeeper Eyüp Ahmet Türkaslan was recovered from the rubble."



The 28-year-old becomes the first football casualty since the tragic disaster on February 6.



Ahmet Eyup joined Malatyapor from Umraniyespor in 2021. He has made only two appearances, conceding four goals.



The death toll continues to rise as more than 5,000 people have been reportedly dead, according to CNN.





Background



A powerful earthquake struck South-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, killing more than 4,300 people as they slept and trapping many others in the early hours of Monday.



The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.



Hours later, a second quake, which had a magnitude of 7.5, hit the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province.



Yeni Malatyaspor Kalecisi Eyüp Ahmet Türkaslan’ın cansız bedeni enkaz altından çıkarıldı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) February 7, 2023

