Turkey-based striker Mahatma Otoo saddened by Christian Atsu’s passing

Sports News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Mahatma Otoo has expressed pain over the death of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu.



Reacting to news of the passing of the Hatayspor player, Mahatma Otoo expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the winger.



He prayed that God will protect and keep him in his bosom for a peaceful rest.



“I believe God will protect him and keep him in his bosom till we meet again. RIP Christian Atsu,” Mahatma Otoo shared.



The player who plies his trade in Turkey while commenting on the devastating earthquake in the country said he was very fortunate that he is not in the country when the tragedy occurred because he was in Ghana for two weeks.



Although he has been hard hit by the tragedy, Mahatma Otoo said it does not mean he won’t go back to continue his spell with his club.



He is confident that when he returns to Turkey, God will protect and keep him safe.

