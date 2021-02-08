Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Tunisian referees to take charge of Es Setif vs Asante Kotoko 2nd leg clash

The quartet are led by 35-year-old Haythem Guirat

Tunisian referees have been put in charge of the CFA Confederation Cup 2nd leg final round qualifier between ES Setif from Algeria and Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.



The quartet are led by 35-year-old Haythem Guirat. The experience FIFA referee will be assisted by Mohamed Bakir (Assistant I), Amine Barkallah (Assistant II) and Mohamed Yousri Bouali (Fourth Official).



Gamal Salem Embaia from Libya will serve as the Match Commissioner. Rachid Boukhalfa from Algeria is COVID-19 Officer.



The game will be played at May 8, 1945 stadium (Artificial turf) in Setif on Sunday, February 21, 2021.



Asante Kotoko will host the 1st leg in Accra on Sunday, February 14, 2021.