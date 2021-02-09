Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tunisian referee to handle ES Setif-Asante Kotoko Confederation Cup return leg

Referee Haythem Guirat

Tunisian referee Haythem Guirat has been selected by CAF to officiate the CAF Confederation Cup 2nd leg qualifying match between ES Setif and Asante Kotoko.



Referee Guirat will officiate the game which will be played at the May 8, 1945 stadium (Artificial turf) in Setif on Sunday, February 21, 2021..



He will be assisted by Mohamed Bakir (Assistant I), Amine Barkallah (Assistant II) and Mohamed Yousri Bouali (Fourth Official).



Gamal Salem Embaia from Libya will serve as the Match Commissioner. Rachid Boukhalfa from Algeria is COVID-19 Officer.



Asante Kotoko will host the 1st leg in Accra on Sunday, February 14, 2021.