Tunisian club handed transfer ban for not paying Nicholas Opoku

Soccer News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

FIFA has handed Tunisian giants Club Africain a transfer ban following their failure to pay former player Nicholas Opoku.



The Black Stars defender signed for the 13-time Tunisian champions in August 2017 terminated his contract in June 2018 after a repeated failure to be paid.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), last month, ruled that Club Africain must pay Opoku US$279,500 – with $117,000 of that relating to outstanding salaries, $100,000 as compensation for breach of contract with the rest covering interest and legal fees.



“Fifa can confirm that a ban from registering new players internationally has been imposed on Club Africain in relation to this matter,” a Fifa spokesperson told BBC Sport Africa.



“The ban will come into force at the beginning of the next registration period.”



The club will be able to register players again if they settle their dues with Opoku.



Cas, in its finding, ruled that the former African champions had failed to pay Opoku’s salary on time, had imposed a ‘disproportionate fine’ on the player while also not replying to any of his requests for payment.



Even though Opoku terminated his contract on June 1, 2018, Club Africain sold the player to Italy’s Udinese for US$960,000 on June 25, 2018.



“The Club, used the situation of unbalance to conclude the transfer agreement with Udinese despite the fact that the player had unilaterally terminated the contract,” wrote CAS, sport’s highest legal body.



“Despite Udinese’s payment of USD$960,000, the club did not pay the player’s outstanding salaries.”



Opoku is currently on loan at French Ligue 2 side Amiens from Italy’s Udinese and enjoyed a fine season.