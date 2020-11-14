Sports News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tunisian club US Monastir officially unveils Shafiu Mumuni

Black Stars B captain, Shafiu Mumuni

Tunisian top-flight side US Monastir has officially announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Shafiu Mumuni.



The Tunisian Cup holders signed the former AshantiGold captain on a two-year contract as he replaces departed Anthony Okpotu.



Mumuni was unveiled on Saturday, November 14, 2020, after completing all other details of his transfer.



The 25-year-old was captain of the Ghana team at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.



He was the top scorer of the tournament having scored four goals in total.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.