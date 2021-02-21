Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: goal.com

Tuchel questions Hudson-Odoi’s attitude

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Thomas Tuchel questioned Callum Hudson-Odoi’s attitude after subbing the 20-year-old on and off in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Southampton.



The England international was introduced at the interval against the Saints, with Tammy Abraham replaced after failing to meet his manager’s expectations, but saw his number called 14 minutes from time.



The Blues’ demanding boss says he took big decisions on the tactical front as two products of the Stamford Bridge academy system were unable to offer the right level of commitment.



“I am not concerned about Tammy Abraham, it was not about the injury, it was hard for him to show his quality,” Tuchel told BT Sport when asked about his decision to remove the striker at half-time.



“He could not put his stamp in this game so we changed the formation.”



The German added on the introduction and subsequent removal of a player that has been impressing for him in a right wing-back berth: “We brought in Callum Hudson-Odoi but I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing.



“I took him off and we demand 100 per cent, I feel he is not in the right shape to help us.



“It was a hard decision but tomorrow it is forgotten and he has all possibilities to start against Atletico Madrid.



“It is always a big week so it is mixed feelings at the moment, it will not be easier to score against Atletico.”



