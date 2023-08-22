Trouble for those who don’t pay taxes – Kurt Okraku after GFA vetting

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku believes that some candidates vying for positions at the GFA are likely to be disqualified based on their failure to meet their tax obligations.



Kurt Okraku emphasized a vital aspect of the assessment is integrity and adherence to tax regulations.



The integrity session, he explained, delves into essential factors such as tax payments and the avoidance of false declarations.



Okraku stated, “Obviously, you would have to go through the integrity session. Whether you’ve paid your taxes. So, if you don’t pay your tax, you are in trouble and you’ve not made any false declaration whatsoever in relation to this opening.”



Speaking on his vetting, Kurt Okraku said, “I think that it was smooth. I am very confident that given what I shared I will go through smoothly and then we will be ready for the elections.”



Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie are the two candidates contesting for the GFA Presidential seat in the association’s elections scheduled for September 27 in Tamale.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/KPE