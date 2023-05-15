Trouble for Nigerian UFC fighter Israel Adesanya as ex-girlfriend demands half of wealth

Sports News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Nigerian Ultimate Fighting Champions (UFC) fighter, Israel Adesanya could be embroiled in a protracted legal battle as his former girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell is reportedly demanding half of his net worth following their separation.



According to reports, Charlotte Powdrell is seeking half of the properties and finances of Adesanyan on grounds that despite not being married, they dated for a long time.



The pending legal battle between Adesanya and his ex-girlfriend was disclosed by fellow UFC fighter Sean O’Malley on his podcast.



O’Malley was furious that Powdrell who was not married to Adesanyan wants to get half of the UFC fighter’s wealth.



On his podcast, he said, “They are not married right they were never married I didn’t believe it she wants half of his s*t.



"I don’t know how their relationship was ever because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend, but to want half of his s*t to want half of what he’s gone out there and done is absolutely ridiculous.



"I mean it’s hard to say who knows maybe if they were together for 15 years since the beginning and she didn’t work because she was constantly making him food massage and at the gym doing all this stuff for him."



Powdrell is a real estate agent from New Zealand, based in Auckland.



Israel Adesanya is the current UFC Middleweight champion and one of the highest-paid mixed martial artists in the world.



