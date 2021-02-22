You are here: HomeSports2021 02 22Article 1186036

Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Tributes pour in for Sports Journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah

Sports Journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of Sports Journalist Thomas Freeman Yeboah.

Colleague journalists have been badly hit by the news of Thomas Freeman's death and have thus taken to various social media platforms to mourn the passing of the dynamic journalist.

Saddick Adams ( Sports Obama) Fentuo Tahiru, Yaw Ofosu, Akoto Boafo and a host of renowned journalist have been sharing their fondest memories of Thomas Freeman on the handles.

About Thomas Freeman

Affectionately called Continental Freeman, he carved a niche for himself as one of the most reliable data-driven journalists of his generation.

Details of his death remain sketchy but GhanaWeb has learned he died from an accident sometime over the weekend.

Freeman was a journalist with Pulse Ghana. His death has been rendered the more painful considering that he lost his mother only last month.

He previously worked with Metro FM, now Ezra FM in Kumasi before moving to Asempa FM and Hot FM in Accra.

He was also a regular contributor to various sports in the country.

He is survived by a wife.















