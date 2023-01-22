Tributes pour in as Alhaji Jawula goes home on Sunday

Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhaji Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula, the former chairman of the Ghana Football Association who died in the Nashville, United States of America will be buried on Sunday, January 22, 2023.



The burial ceremony which will be in line with Islamic custom will be held at the ICN Bellevue Masjid, 7337 Charlotte Park, Nashville, USA.



Lepowura MND Jawulia died on Saturday, at the age of 74.



He steered the affairs of Ghana football from 1997 to 2001. His reign saw the U-17 team place 2nd and 3rd in the 1997 and 1999 World Cups respectively, and the U-20 placing 2nd in the 2001 World Cup.



Until his death he was the chairman of the Ghana Premier League Management Committee, a CAF Interclub Committee member and board member of GPL side, Real Tamale United.



Tributes have been pouring in from persons in the sporting fraternity for Alhaji Jawula. Some Ghanaians believe that Alhaji Jawula made meaningful contributions to the growth of football in the country.



Below is brief information about Alhaji Jawula as published by Ghanasportsonline



He was born at Cowlane, a suburb of Accra in May 1949 to an affluent Ghanaian family. His father was the chief of Kpandai and as a result, he was sent to the north together with his mother and step-siblings when he was three years old.



Jawula started politics in secondary school and became a school prefect at Tamale Secondary School.



After sixth form, the young Jawula gained admission to the University of Cape Coast in 1968, where he read English and Economics for his first degree.



He pursued a Master’s programme in African Literature at the University of Ghana, Legon.



In 1989, he travelled to Canada as a fellow at the University of Carlton, Ottawa. On his return, he worked in a number of ministries including the Ministry of Finance as an administrator, Chief Director, Ministry of Harbours and Railways and the Ministry of Health and retired honourably. He holds a traditional title of Lepowura.





We're saddened by the news of Lepowura MND Jawula’s death.



Alhaji was a Chairman of the GFA from 1997-2001.He also chaired the @MTNFACupGH & was Chairman of the @GhanaLeague Organizing Committee until his demise.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/urzb9dINE4 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) January 21, 2023

SOME SAD NEWS.



Former GFA President Alhaji MND Jawula has passed on, his family has confirmed. He was President of the Football Association from 1997-2001. He was Chairman of the Black Starlets team that won the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in Ecuador in 1995. May his soul RIP???? pic.twitter.com/qSry7pKTi9 — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) January 21, 2023

We came from you and to you we shall return. Yaa Allah grant the soul of my father, my advisor, my pillar Alhaji M.N.D Jawula a peaceful place in Jannatul firdaous. Yaa Allah you know why you called him the time I needed him most. Father Lepo Wura, I shall forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/wiKPU11o2u — Abdulai Gazale (@GazaleAbdulai) January 21, 2023

He was my friend and a brother, a loyal friend and a supportive and loving “brother”



I’m heart-broken! I’m sad



We will say more later… on his contribution in many areas of national affairs



RIP BROTHER????????❤️



BREAKING: Former GFA chairman Jawula is dead https://t.co/Hu6p9VlZpd — CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) January 21, 2023

Former #Ghana FA boss Lepowura Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula has died at the age of 74???? https://t.co/32nFtwBqk0 — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) January 21, 2023

Former President of the @ghanafaofficial, Alhaji MND Jawula has passed on. Jawula was president of the Ghana FA from 1997 to 2001.



Before his demise, he was Vice Chairman of the Ghana Premier League Management Committee.#GTVSports pic.twitter.com/Cm6YgVuY53 — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) January 21, 2023

Disturbing news coming through from the USA about Lepowura MND Jawula, former GFA President — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) January 21, 2023

It is with heavy hearts to hear the news of the death of one of our Board members, Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula. The club is saddened with this news and extends it’s thoughts with his family and friends. The club will keep its fans and the general public posted on the burial and pic.twitter.com/F8aAFtc2jT — REAL TAMALE UNITED (@RTUfcOfficial) January 21, 2023