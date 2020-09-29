Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Traumatised Lee Addy feared for his life during lockdown in Ethiopia

Former Black Stars defender, Lee Addy

Former Black Stars defender, Lee Addy has revealed that players feared for their lives during the lockdown period in Ethiopia.



Eighteen Ghanaian players were stranded in the East African country early this year when the Ethiopian top-flight league was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The players in a video pleaded for help from the government to airlift them home, which came after the video went viral on social media.



Lee Addy, a 2010 FIFA World Cup star, revealed that an Ethiopian musician was killed during that time and there was a tribal war ongoing leaving the players traumatized.



“There was a little confusion in the country at the time and one musician was killed,"he told Citi TV.



“There were tribal wars, we did not have access to the internet for a month," he added.



“It was a very dangerous time, I could not believe what I saw with my eyes."



The players have since returned home and some have vowed not to return to Ethiopia with the contracts of other players expired.



Lee Addy is however in talks with Ashantigold, Kotoko and Hearts over a possible move.

