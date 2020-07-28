Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Transfer talks for Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah put on hold by Galatasaray

Ghana international Bernard Mensah

Turkish Super lig giant Galatasaray has put transfer talks for Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah on hold accordig to reports.



The Turkish giants have been chasing the 25-year-old for most of the summer but their bid for the Ghanaian has been rejected by Kayserispor.



The Ghana international remains the side's top target but GHANAsoccernet understands that they have been put off by his prize tag.



Kayserispor president Berna Gozba?? is demanding for a 3.8 million Euros transfer for Bernard Mensah to offset a debt owed Spanish club Atlético Madrid.



This means any club that can match up the figure will secure the services of the Ghanaian midfielder.



However, Galatasaray has pulled the plugs, at least for now due to his high valuation.



Mensah produced 5 goals and 8 assists in 25 games in the league this season.

