Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Transfer matching system to close on Friday - GFA

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association wishes to inform all Clubs that the Transfer Matching System(TMS) will officially close on Friday, October 23.



Clubs are entreated to note that they have till the deadline to conclude the transfer of players from other football federations using the TMS.



Meanwhile, clubs are reminded to use the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) to transfer their local players before the deadline



Whereas Player registrations are done through the FIFA Connect, the transfer of players domestically and transfer agreements will be done through the DTMS.



The Ghana Premier League is set to start on November 14, 2020, with the Division one and Women Premier League scheduled for December and January 2021 respectively.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.