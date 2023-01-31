Transfer deadline day: Andre Ayew to Barcelona?

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, after exchanging pleasantries with Barcelona manager Xavi on Instagram has sparked rumors of the Ghanaian joining the Spanish giants.



However, there is no concrete information regarding talks between the player and the club.



Andre Ayew in his farewell message after leaving Al Sadd acknowledged Xavi for signing him to the Qatari side during the Spanish spell as the manager.



"Big thanks to Al Sadd SC, the coaches and management who believed in me at Al Sadd SC, especially @xavi who brought me here, and Juanma Lillo and to all my teammates who have become brothers," part of his statement reads.



Xavi reacted in the comment section with emojis depicting that Andre is a top baller, to which the player replied with "thanks boss," while adding a love emoji.



Andre Ayew terminated his contract with Al Sadd after almost two years. He is currently linked with a return o his boyhood club Olympique Marseille.



Meanwhile, the January transfer window is less than 24 hours from closing.



