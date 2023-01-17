Traditional clubs should not be run on social media - Ex-Dreams FC coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Dreams FC coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has complained about the over-reliance on the use of social media in promoting the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



According to Ignatius Osei-Fosu, who believes that traditional clubs shouldn't be run on social media, the clubs should channel most of their promotional activities through TV and radio stations.



He makes this comment in light of the low patronage of the Ghana Premier League in the ongoing season, which has become a major concern for stakeholders in the country.



“The mileage you will have on Facebook, Twitter, these are not people around the area [where the game will be played]; they are people outside the area, in Dubai, in US, and in Europe."



“So, if you post a flier of your match at the Kumasi Sports Stadium (on social media), you will get a lot of likes, but these likes do not translate into people coming to the stadium because they are not around in Kumasi," he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.



He added that social media usually does not paint the correct picture as the people engaging with the message might not necessarily be residents of the community where the club is based.



“Today by the radio, you might have about 20,000 people listening to Luv Fm, but on social media, you will have a lot of likes from people (who are not in Kumasi).



“So, when you run the club on the social media platform, you will only appeal to those small numbers who will be in Kumasi to go to the stadium."