Press Releases of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: MoFA

Traditional authorities, farmer groups from the Volta Region congratulates Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

TraditionalLeaders and Farmer Associations of the Tongu Traditional Area with Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Traditional Leaders and Farmer Associations of the Tongu Traditional Area of the Volta Region on Tuesday, 9th March 2021 called on Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, at his office to congratulate him on his reappointment and assumption of office as Minister for Food and Agriculture.



Speaking at a mini durbar held at the forecourt of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in Accra, Togbe Nakakpo Dugbaza VIII, Paramount Chief of Tefle Traditional Area expressed their overwhelming joy about Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto’s reappointment.



He told Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto “we are glad to have you as the substantive Minister of Food and Agriculture for another 4-years. We also thank H.E. the President and Parliament for appointment.”



Togbe Nakakpo Dugbaza VIII, recalled the launch of the PFJ which underscored a new sense of urgency in the government's approach to tackling the problems of the agricultural sector. He wished and prayed that the Sector Minister will give attention to the Volta Region to develop its untapped potential in agriculture.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto served as Food and Agriculture Minister in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term of office. He spearheaded the government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).



The successful implementation of the PFJ under the watch of Dr. Afriyie Akoto led to Ghana attaining some high level of food security and gradually moving away from being a net exporter of some cereals.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto observed in his remarks was overwhelmed by the honor done him by the chiefs, and the farmers. “I must say that I have been overwhelmed this morning by what we are seeing on the premises of this ministry,” he said. The message that you bring is a message of goodwill, according to him.



He assured that the government will continue to support farmers with the necessary inputs and equipment. He said efforts will be made by the government to ensure that agriculture prosper in the Volta Region and Ghana at large.







