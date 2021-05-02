Trabzonspor slap €10 million price tag on Caleb Ekuban amid summer move

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Trabzonspor have slapped a €10 million valuation on forward Caleb Ekuban who has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer transfer window.



The Ghanaian forward joined the Turkish Superlig side in July 2019 from Leeds United and has since been an important member of the team.



Ekuban has scored 28 goals with 17 assists in 100 appearances in all competitions for Trabzonspor since he joined the two years ago for around €1 million.



The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turkey this summer after a French club, an Italian club and an English side have shown interest in signing him.



Trabzonspor will only let Ekuban depart the Medical Park Stadyumu for nothing less than €10 million.



The contract of Ekuban who has netted 9 goals and 3 assists in the Turkish top-flight this season, lasts until 2022.