Trabzonspor sets 10million Euros price tag on Caleb Ekuban

Turkish Super Lig outfit, Trabzonspor have set a price tag of 10 million Euros on Ghana international Caleb Ekuban amid growing interest from Italian Serie A side Fiorentina and some other clubs.



As reported by your most trusted online portal earlier this week, the Black Stars asset is being looked at by a host of clubs in Europe.



According to a close source, Fiorentina has been monitoring the attacker for months and are now ready to take the necessary steps to secure his signature.



While it will not be easy, the French Ligue 1 club stands a good chance of landing the exciting attacker.



The latest information coming in has revealed that Trabzonspor holds their poster boy in high esteem and will only consider his sale if a club is willing to pay 10 million Euros.



This season, Caleb Ekuban has been the star man for his Trabzonspor club. He is the team’s top scorer with 10 goals and also has four assists after making 32 appearances.



Besides Fiorentina, French club Saint-Etienne is also keen on signing the former Leeds United attacker.