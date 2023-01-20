Trabzonspor interested in Daniel Amartey

Sports News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Turkish club, Trabzonspor, is keen to bring on board Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey, as his contract with Leicester City is nearing its end, per reports in the Ghanaian media.



The team's manager, Abdullah, has had his eye on Amartey for quite some time and is now poised to make a move for him this upcoming summer transfer window.



Defensively, the club has had a subpar season and currently sits in a less-than-desirable position on the league table.



The management believes that Amartey could be the answer to their problems, as he is seen as a prime target for the Black Sea Storm. They are ready to offer him a salary that exceeds what he currently earns at Leicester City.



However, Trabzonspor is not alone in their pursuit of Amartey, as another Turkish team, Besiktas, has also expressed interest in the 29-year-old defender. This could drive up the price for Amartey, but the club is reportedly ready to make the necessary investment to secure his services.



Including Amartey in the team could bring an enormous boost to the defence and help the club improve its league standing.