Trabzonspor boss Eddie Newton refuses to sanction Caleb Ekuban sale

Trabzonspor coach, Eddie Newton has refused to sanction the transfer of want-away striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban, insisting that it will be "difficult to find a similar replacement".



The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club following an explosive season in the Turkish Super Lig.



Scottish giants Celtic have been locked in talks with Trabzonspor for the services of the Ghana front-man.



However, manager Eddie Newton has kicked against his potential sale insisting finding a similar replacement will be difficult.



“We can sell him, but finding someone with similar talent will be expensive. He is versatile and strong. He is someone who will strengthen our attacking play (should we keep him).”



Caleb Ansah Ekuban scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists in his 34 game appearances in all competitions for Trabzonspor last season.



His scoring record has not stopped widespread speculation in and Scotland after being linked with moves to Brighton, Celtic and Rangers.

