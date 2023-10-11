Totti Laryea ready to help Andre Ayew recover fitness

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Renowned Ghanaian fitness coach and Chief Executive Officer of Train Like A Pro Gh, Totti Laryea France has made his services available to Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew.



Totti Laryea believes that he has the expertise and know-how to help keep Andre Dede Ayew in shape as he continues the search for another club.



Speaking in a radio interview, Totti Laryea said that he has been concerned with the physical shape of the former Swansea player and will want him to recover his best form physically.



“I want to really help Andre Ayew keep fit because he is someone I really like and I can help you. He’s our captain and we need to help him at this point. I’m ready to do so if he needs my help, he can reach out”, he said.



Laryea’s call comes on the back of the recent exclusion of Andre Dede Ayew from Ghana’s friendly matches against the United States of America and Mexico.



The 33-year-old who was part of the team for the Central African Republic and Liberia games in September was dropped from the latest one.



Totti Laryea Francis has a reputation for helping players sustain fitness as he has worked with a number of Ghanaian and foreign players.



