Tottenham linked with January move for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Premier League club Tottenham have been linked with a January transfer for Spanish-born Ghanaian forward, Nico Williams.



According to a report by Football London, Spurs could move to sign the young winger to bolster their chances of a top four finish.



With potential needs to reinforce their attack in January due to injuries to Ivan Perisic and Solomon, along with Son Heung-min's upcoming involvement in the AFC Asian Cup, Tottenham sees Nico Williams as a valuable addition.



Williams, who has garnered interest from various clubs after his impressive performances at San Mames, is approaching the final six months of his contract with Athletic Bilbao, unless his situation in Bilbao changes.



Following a breakout season in 2021/22, the 21-year-old has continued to shine for the LaLiga side, registering four assists in six games this term.



Blessed with the ability to play on either wing, the Spanish international would offer Postecoglou not only versatility but also a potent attacking threat in the final third.



Clubs outside of Spain will be free to initiate discussions with the player regarding a pre-contract agreement from January onwards, or even potentially secure his services for a reduced fee if Athletic Bilbao opts to part ways.