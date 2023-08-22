Tottenham legend Danny Murphy hails Eddie Nketiah's performance against Crystal Palace

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy has described Arsenal's striker Eddie Nketiah as 'electric' after his brilliant move to win the Gunners a penalty against Crystal Palace.



The English player of Ghanaian descent made an audacious move to latch onto a pass from Gabriel Martinelli's free-kick in the penalty area.



In the process of picking up the ball, Crystal Palace goalkeeper, Sam Johnstone brought down the striker in the box with the referee pointing to the spot.



Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard stepped up and sent Johnstone the wrong way to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead which earned them their second win in the 2023/2024 Premier League season.



Speaking on talkSPORT, Danny Murphy attributed Arsenal's win to the 'quick thinking of Nektiah.' He noted that the striker deserved credit for his electric effort.



Murphy said, "Nicely put away. But it's all because of the quick thinking of Nektiah, making the run in behind for the free-kick. Very clever. It's what top players do."



"He's been electric, Nketiah. He deserves all the credit for that penalty."



Eddie Nketiah scored the first goal of the season in the 2023/24 Premier League.



