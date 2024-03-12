Tottenham join race for Athletic Club forward Nico Williams

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

English side, Tottenham Hotspurs are now in the race to sign Spain forward of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams.



The talented Athletic Club youngster is a transfer target for several clubs in Europe ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.



As reported by Footballghana in the last few weeks, Chelsea are among three clubs in the English Premier League who are keeping tabs on the attacker.



The other clubs looking to secure the services of Nico Williams include Liverpool as well as Aston Vila.



According to the latest transfer report on the player, FC Barcelona are also interested in signing Nico Williams and will make a move for him in the summer.



At the moment, any club that is serious about the forward should gear up to meet the €50 million release clause in his contract with Athletic Club.



Latest news suggests that Tottenham Hotspurs are also keeping tabs on Nico Williams.



The club decided to bring in reinforcement next summer and believes securing the services of the Athletic Club attacker would be very good.



From all indications, Athletic Club will be receiving several inquiries and offers in the coming months about their young sensation.