Total failure like Esme Mends can't talk about Nana Yaw Amponsah - Nii Darko

Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and Nii Darko

The Communication Director of the Greater Accra Regional Circles Council of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Seth Nii Darko has laid into former Accra Hearts of Oak player Esme Mends.



The midfielder in a recent interview branded new Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah as a charlatan who is bound to fail in his new role as Kotoko CEO.



He further added that he was surprised such a delicate job will be handed over to a nobody like Nana Yaw Amponsah among others.



According to Nii Darko a total failure like Esme Mends has no moral right to talk about Nana Yaw Amponsah.



"It's unfortunate for such a comment to come from a player who has done nothing for his life" he told Ashh FM.



"He has been rejected for all the trials he has gone because his age on Facebook is different from what he has on his passport"



"Nana Yaw Amponsah has been very successful in all aspect of his life more than Esme Papa Mends"



"Esme Papa Mends is older than Nana Yaw Amponsah but he has nothing to call Nana Yaw Amponsah a pretender



We don't want his wishes for Nana Yaw Amponsah and Kotoko" he added.





